Trainer plane makes emergency landing in farmer’s plot near Belagavi in Karnataka

The VT-RBF plane is used by Red Bird flight training academy, located in the Belagavi airport premises in Sambra

May 30, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
A trainer plane made an emergency landing in a farmer’s plot, near Belagavi in Karnataka, on May 30, 2023.

A trainer plane made an emergency landing in a farmer’s plot, near Belagavi in Karnataka, on May 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: Badiger P.K.

A small plane, used for training, had to make an emergency landing in agriculture land near Belagavi, in Karnataka in south India, on May 30. No one was seriously injured.

The VT-RBF plane is used by Red Bird flight training academy, located in the Belagavi airport premises in Sambra.

It had taken off with a trainee and a trainer. Some technical problem forced the crew to make an emergency landing in a farmer’s field between Honnihal and Mavinakatti villages.

Belagavi, in Karnataka, is home to two flight training institutes in the premises of the airport at Sambra.

Belagavi, in Karnataka, is home to two flight training institutes in the premises of the airport at Sambra. | Photo Credit: Badiger p.k.

The trainer and trainee suffered minor injuries, and were treated as out-patients.

Villagers informed the Marihal police station. Police officers visited the spot.

Belagavi has two flight training institutes in the airport premises. They offer several courses, including commercial pilot license training, conversion flying, simulator flying and technical courses like multi-engine rating, radio telephony.

