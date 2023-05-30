May 30, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - Belagavi

A small plane, used for training, had to make an emergency landing in agriculture land near Belagavi, in Karnataka in south India, on May 30. No one was seriously injured.

The VT-RBF plane is used by Red Bird flight training academy, located in the Belagavi airport premises in Sambra.

It had taken off with a trainee and a trainer. Some technical problem forced the crew to make an emergency landing in a farmer’s field between Honnihal and Mavinakatti villages.

The trainer and trainee suffered minor injuries, and were treated as out-patients.

Villagers informed the Marihal police station. Police officers visited the spot.

Belagavi has two flight training institutes in the airport premises. They offer several courses, including commercial pilot license training, conversion flying, simulator flying and technical courses like multi-engine rating, radio telephony.