GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top news developments in Karnataka on January 18, 2024

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

January 18, 2024 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Flower arrangements getting ready at Lalbagh, on the concept of ‘Vishwa Guru Basavannna and Vachana Sahitya’ for the 215th flower show on Republic Day in Bengaluru.

Flower arrangements getting ready at Lalbagh, on the concept of ‘Vishwa Guru Basavannna and Vachana Sahitya’ for the 215th flower show on Republic Day in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

1. Karnataka state cabinet is set to meet this afternoon. One of the likely things to come up for discussions is the contentious issue of internal reservation among SC/ST communities. Justice Sadashiva Commission report, presented to the government in 2012 when the BJP was in power, had recommended internal reservation, but the report was never implemented by successive governments.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the Republic Day flower show at Lalbagh. The event, organised by the Department of Horticulture annually, will be inaugurated at 6 p.m. at Glass House. On the theme of ‘Vishwaguru Basavanna and Vachana Sahitya’, the show will be open to public till January 28.

3. The first Bangalore International Grandmasters Open Chess Tournament 2024 will be held in the city from today to January 26. It will be organised in three categories — A category with a rating of above 1,900 players, B category of below 2,000 and C category of below 1,600. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today.

4. All-India Democratic Youth Organisation will hold a dharna today to demand the State and Union governments to fill vacant posts across various departments and against corruption in recruitment processes. Former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde, retired Professor of Kannada University at Hampi Prof. T.R. Chandrashekar, and film director B. Suresh, will participate as chief guests. The dharna will be held at Freedom Park on Seshadri Road, at 11 a.m. 

From Coastal Karnataka

1. The 252nd Paryaya festival of Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple of Udupi celebrated with pomp and gaiety. Senior seer of Puthige Mutt Sugunendra Tirtha ascends Sarvajna Peetha to take over the responsibility of managing the Sri Krishna Mutt for next two years. A three-year-old girl, Kokila, who recites Bhagawadgeetha is among those who received Paryaya Award. Seers and religious leaders should take the lead to bridge society and lead it forward together, says Assembly Speaker U. T. Khader at the Paryaya Darbar of Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi.

From South Karnataka

1. Inauguration of National Road Safety Week to be conducted by Traffic Police and Nehru Yuva Kendra at Mysuru

2. Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industries and ASSOCHAM to conduct events on expanding business opportunities in UAE.

From North Karnataka

1. Techno-cultural fest will be held at the Kalaburagi Regional Centre of Visvesvaraya Technological University from 11 a.m. onwards.

2. A 11 kv sub station to be inaugurated in Hukkeri in Belagavi district this afternoon.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.