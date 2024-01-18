Top news developments in Karnataka on January 18, 2024

January 18, 2024 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST

1. Karnataka state cabinet is set to meet this afternoon. One of the likely things to come up for discussions is the contentious issue of internal reservation among SC/ST communities. Justice Sadashiva Commission report, presented to the government in 2012 when the BJP was in power, had recommended internal reservation, but the report was never implemented by successive governments.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the Republic Day flower show at Lalbagh. The event, organised by the Department of Horticulture annually, will be inaugurated at 6 p.m. at Glass House. On the theme of ‘Vishwaguru Basavanna and Vachana Sahitya’, the show will be open to public till January 28.

3. The first Bangalore International Grandmasters Open Chess Tournament 2024 will be held in the city from today to January 26. It will be organised in three categories — A category with a rating of above 1,900 players, B category of below 2,000 and C category of below 1,600. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today.

4. All-India Democratic Youth Organisation will hold a dharna today to demand the State and Union governments to fill vacant posts across various departments and against corruption in recruitment processes. Former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde, retired Professor of Kannada University at Hampi Prof. T.R. Chandrashekar, and film director B. Suresh, will participate as chief guests. The dharna will be held at Freedom Park on Seshadri Road, at 11 a.m.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. The 252nd Paryaya festival of Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple of Udupi celebrated with pomp and gaiety. Senior seer of Puthige Mutt Sugunendra Tirtha ascends Sarvajna Peetha to take over the responsibility of managing the Sri Krishna Mutt for next two years. A three-year-old girl, Kokila, who recites Bhagawadgeetha is among those who received Paryaya Award. Seers and religious leaders should take the lead to bridge society and lead it forward together, says Assembly Speaker U. T. Khader at the Paryaya Darbar of Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi.

From South Karnataka

1. Inauguration of National Road Safety Week to be conducted by Traffic Police and Nehru Yuva Kendra at Mysuru

2. Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industries and ASSOCHAM to conduct events on expanding business opportunities in UAE.

From North Karnataka

1. Techno-cultural fest will be held at the Kalaburagi Regional Centre of Visvesvaraya Technological University from 11 a.m. onwards.

2. A 11 kv sub station to be inaugurated in Hukkeri in Belagavi district this afternoon.