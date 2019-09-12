Teaching faculty, research scholars urged to bring out original works

Chancellor of Sharnbasva University Sharnbaswappa Appa has stressed the need for the teaching staff and the research scholars of the university to come out with original works to stimulate interest among the students to do the same.

Speaking after releasing a series of textbooks of Kannada Department, penned by the faculty members, here on Wednesday, Dr. Appa said that the teachers should not make critical reviews of the works of famous authors and writers both in Kannada and other languages.

Teaching their original works in the classrooms will be very easy for the teachers and also this would generate interest among the students to emulate their teachers to bring out their books.

Stressing the importance of teaching, discussing and writing in classrooms, Dr. Appa said that the initiative of conducting two- and three-hour classes, in the university and the educational institutions run by it, was designed to improve the writing skills of students and enable them to understand the subjects taught in the classroom effectively. The university has also adopted practices from other universities in the world, such as making students compulsorily submit a couple of project works every semester to make them industry-ready.

To achieve the objective of making Sharnbasva University among the 200 best universities in the world, Dr. Appa said that teachers should strive hard to provide the best education but also qualitative education and extend all cooperation to the students.

The teaching, learning, and research activities in universities should be a continuous process.

Dr. Appa also released seven textbooks in Kannada for the Kannada Department and the students of BCA.