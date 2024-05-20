Survey to assess rain damage to crops: DC tells farmers

Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthkumar and a delegation of farmers met Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra here on Monday and sought immediate release of drought and crop loss relief as the farmers are distressed. Farmers have no money to take up farm activities because of pre-monsoon showers in their fields and the relief can help take up the activities, he said.

After the meeting, Mr. Shanthkumar said the Deputy Commissioner had assured the delegation that he would discuss with the officers from the Department of Agriculture and Horticulture for surveying to assess the extent of damage caused to crops because of the recent rains and gusty winds. “The deputy commissioner has said that 780 farmers have suffered losses to their banana crops in Mysuru district because of rains. The crop damage report will be sent to the government,” Mr. Shanthkumar said, after the meeting with the Deputy Commissioner.

Mr. Shanthkumar said the Deputy Commissioner has also assured that a meeting will be convened soon to discuss measures to be taken to prevent harassment of farmers from financial institutions in the name of loan recovery. The joint director of agriculture will be asked to arrange the meeting at the earliest.

At the meeting, the farmers brought to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner the harassment by the loan recovery agents of the financial institutions over recovery of loans.

They also urged the Deputy Commissioner to direct the banks not to credit the drought relief to their loan accounts and all banks should be asked to provide loans to farmers for this year’s farm activities.

Farmers also urged the district administration to take steps to remove silt from lakes with only a few days before the onset of monsoon. This will go a long way in improving the ground water.

During the meeting, the farmers urged the Deputy Commissioner to ask the officers to survey the extent of damage caused by rains to crops like bananas, paddy, mangoes, and other crops. The disaster management authority can make the assessment and bring the facts to the notice of the government.

Some sugar factories were not paying the additional ₹150 a tonne for sugarcane supplied by farmers. They need to be prevailed upon to pay up the additional cost fixed by the government, they demanded.