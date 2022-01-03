Students urged to take up entrepreneurship

Pointing to the backwardness of Kalyana Karnataka region despite having abundant availability of natural resources, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani has urged students to become entrepreneurs to ensure the development of the region.

“Natural resources are abundant here. Instead of working as employees in industries established by outsiders, you can become entrepreneurs and generate employment for the local youth. Our government, which is committed to ensuring the development of the region, is ready to offer all possible assistance. Students and budding entrepreneurs of the region should make use of the opportunity,” Mr. Nirani said, after inaugurating “Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu” at Dr. B.R Ambedkar Auditorium on Gulbarga University campus here on Monday.

Admitting that there are difficulties in one becoming a successful entrepreneur, Mr. Nirani told the students to accept the challenges and move ahead as the government will firmly stand in their support.

“One has to pass through several hurdles to earn an initial ₹1 crore. After that, these earnings themselves bring in more earnings. Only those who dare to accept challenges tend to be successful. The very purpose of this programme is to identify and encourage budding entrepreneurs and extend support to them in their ventures. We will provide you with all information and training you require to become a successful entrepreneur. We offer 75% subsidies on loans for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes candidates and provide land on lease for 99 years,” Mr. Nirani said.

Kalaburagi Rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimadu presided over the event that was attended by thousands of students who arrived from different parts of the region.

Lok Sabha member from Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav, Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board chairperson Dattatreya Patil Revoor, District Central Cooperative Bank president Rajkumar Patil Telkur, Members of Legislative Council B.G. Patil and Shashil G. Namoshi and others were present.