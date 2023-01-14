Students’ survey to be conducted in Karnataka to assess extent of COVID-19 impact on learning outcomes

January 14, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

After a gap of two years, the State government is all set to conduct Students’ Assessment Survey (SAS) for classes II, V, VIII, IX and X on January 17 and 18 in select government primary and high schools across the State. The findings of this survey is eagerly awaited as this will for the first time assess ‘learning backwardness’ among students in the State due to the pandemic.

Lockdowns due to the COVID-19 led to closure of schools, forcing them to shift classes online, a mode that teachers and students found it hard to adapt. Learning outcomes of most students were hit. The digital divide further exasperated ‘learning backwardness’ among poor students, those residing in remote areas. As a remedial measure, the State government introduced ‘Kalika Chetarike’ as a learning recovery programme in all government and aided schools. The programme is still on in all government schools.

The SAS, to be conducted on a select sample from government schools, will reveal the extent of learning backwardness due to the pandemic and the effectiveness of Kalika Chetarike.

3,308 schools selected

The department has selected 3,308 government schools for this survey. The survey will be conducted for classes III and V Kannada medium classes, and in classes VIII, IX and X Kannada and English medium students. Among the 2,11,520 selected students by the department for this survey, a total 33,573 students from class III, 35,645 students from class V, 39,932 students from class XIII, 52,919 students from class IX and 49,451 students are from class X.

As a part of the survey, the department will conduct a test for 30 marks. It will include Multiple Choice Questions for 20 marks and 10 questions for 10 marks that can be answered in a single word or a sentence. The department plans to use OMR sheets for this test.

The test will be conducted for Language (Kannada) and Mathematics for class III students; for Kannada, English, Mathematics and Environmental Studies for class V students; Kannada, English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science and Social Science for class VIII, IX and X students.