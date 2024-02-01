GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students showcase talent at Innovation Fair in Kalaburagi

February 01, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Winners of the Innovation Fair with their prizes at the District Science Centre in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Winners of the Innovation Fair with their prizes at the District Science Centre in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Innovation Fair – 2024, a two-day science and technology festival organised for students at the District Science Centre, a unit of National Council of Science Museums, Ministry of Culture, concluded in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Senior professor of the Department of Biotechnology at Gulbarga University Chandrakanth Kelmani, who participated as a chief guest, delivered the valedictory address and distributed prizes and certificates to the winners.

As many as 184 students and science enthusiasts attended the event.

As per information provided by the Science Centre officials, 23 models from the High school category, seven models from the PU/ ITI category and 13 models from degree college/engineering college categories were displayed at the fair. About 2,500 school and college students and public visited the exhibition.

Reetu Manjunath Shinde and Vibha N. Kurkoti from Shri Damodar Raghoji Memorial School won the first prize in the High School category for their model on Internet of Things (IoT) technology smart fertilizer in smart agriculture.

Anuradha D. and Anusha R. from Millennium English Medium School bagged the second prize for their project on the alcohol engine locking system.

Sudarshan C. Rathod from Kendriya Vidyalaya won the third prize for his project on accident detection.

In the PU and ITI category, Rohit, Soheb Aktar from the Government ITI (Men) Kalaburagi won the first prize for his model earthquake alarm.

Shivaling Heena from Government ITI (Women), Kalaburagi, bagged the second prize for her model on house wiring in 2 BHK system. Shailesh Shivling from Government ITI (Men), Kalaburagi, won the third prize for his project plain chain maker, adjustable spanner cum claw hammer.

In the degree and engineering college category, Ajayakumar from N.V. B.Ed College, Kalaburagi, won the first prize for his project smart farmer.

Laxmi R.V. and Kritika K.D. from Government B.Ed College, Kalaburagi, won the second prize for their project on 3D technology. Nikhil M.C. and Pallavi S.D. from SB College of Science, Kalaburagi, won the third prize for their model on the green bus stop.

The first, second and third prizes carried ₹2,000, ₹1,500 and ₹1,000 in cash, respectively, along with the certificates.

District Science Centre Officer K.M. Sunil, Technical Officer P. Krishnamurthy and programme coordinator N. Ponnarasan were present.

