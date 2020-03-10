Steps to avoid drinking water crisis

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Sivakumar has stressed the need for planned utilisation of the water stored in major reservoirs in the district to avoid drinking water crisis during summer. He was speaking at a meeting here on Monday to discuss the measures to be taken to ensure proper supply of drinking water during summer.

He said that with the present storage in Bhadra, Tunga, Anjanapura and Ambligolla reservoirs, it is possible to supply drinking water to the human habitats dependent on them till the end of June. The release of water from the reservoirs for non-drinking purpose without seeking the permission of the district administration has been barred. He directed the engineers in charge of these reservoirs to submit a report for him once in 15 days on the water storage.

Mr. Sivakumar told the meeting that as many as 316 human habitats in rural areas have been identified as vulnerable for drinking water problem during summer. He said that approvals have been accorded for proposals related to the work of identification of drinking water sources in the vicinity of such villages and drawing water by laying pipelines.

Underscoring the need for speedy implementation of the works related to multi-village drinking water supply schemes to mitigate the drinking water problem, he directed the officials of Department of Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation to take measures for commissioning two multi-village drinking water schemes that were successfully operated on trial basis recently.

On the supply of drinking water through tankers, he said all administrative work related to this should be executed through the official software. He directed the officials to clear the bills related to drinking water supply works executed last year.

M.L. Vaishali, CEO of Zilla Panchayat; G. Anuradha, Additional Deputy Commissioner; and Chidananda Vatare, Commissioner of Shivamogga City Corporation, attended the meeting.