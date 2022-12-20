Sports meet for govt. staf

December 20, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Tuesday inaugurated the two-day District-Level Sports Meet for the State government employees at Chamundi Vihar Stadium. The event gives the employees a platform for displaying their sporting talents. Athletic events like running race, shot put, javelin throw, long jump, high jump and other sporting events like tennis, badminton, swimming, and team events like kabaddi, hockey, football, basketball will be conducted. The event will also feature cultural programmes. ZP CEO Poornima, Deputy Mayor Roopa and office-bearers of the government employees’ association were present.