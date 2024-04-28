GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Siddaramaiah seeks votes for Mrinal, Priyanka

He asks people to cast their votes ‘thinking that he is the candidate in the Belagavi and Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituencies’

April 28, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking at a Congress campaign rally in Ugar Khurd village of Belagavi district on Sunday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking at a Congress campaign rally in Ugar Khurd village of Belagavi district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed a poll campaign rally in Ugar Khurd village of Belagavi district on Sunday where he sought votes for Congress candidates Mrinal Hebbalkar in Belagavi and Priyanka Jarkiholi in Chikkodi.

Mr. Siddaramaiah asked the people to cast their votes “thinking that he is the candidate in these constituencies”.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deliberately lying for political benefits. Every time Mr. Modi comes to the State, he tells lies. Terrible lies to bully you. To create fear in your minds. Such people do not deserve to be the Prime Minister, he said.

“Mr. Modi has been going around lying that the Congress will snatch away the mangalsutra of women. It is absolutely false. He should be ashamed of telling such lies. Such liars have no dignity. I urge you not to support such liars,” the Chief Minister said.

“Mr. Modi has concocted a new lie to pit the backward caste communities against Muslims. He has been saying that the Congress will take away the reservation facilities available to OBCs, only to provide it to Muslims. This is not true. Muslims and OBCs have been enjoying reservations in Karnataka. Muslims were included among deserving categories over three decades ago,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah listed some of Mr. Modi’s statements that he said are lies. “This shows to which extent the Prime Minister can lower himself for the sake of power,” he said.

“While the BJP plays with the sentiments of the people, the Congress rules by giving livelihood to the poor and takes up development of the State. We have formulated and implemented programmes to reduce the hardships in people’s lives. We have fulfilled our promises. But has Mr. Modi fulfilled his promises? No. He promised to bring back blackmoney that will be enough to provide ₹15 lakh per person. Was that done? No,” he said.

“He promised to create two crore jobs per year. Was that done? No. When young people ask the BJP leaders about jobs, they were asked to sell Pakodas? Are they not ashamed of giving such arrogant replies? Mr. Modi promised to bring down the dollar against the rupee. Did that happen? No. It is increasing instead,” he said.

“Every time he comes to the State, he tells a new lie. How many more years will you trust such people who deceive the backward caste communities?,’‘ the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress manifesto has been signed by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi. It is for you to choose now, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.