Siddaramaiah seeks votes for Mrinal, Priyanka

April 28, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed a poll campaign rally in Ugar Khurd village of Belagavi district on Sunday where he sought votes for Congress candidates Mrinal Hebbalkar in Belagavi and Priyanka Jarkiholi in Chikkodi.

Mr. Siddaramaiah asked the people to cast their votes “thinking that he is the candidate in these constituencies”.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deliberately lying for political benefits. Every time Mr. Modi comes to the State, he tells lies. Terrible lies to bully you. To create fear in your minds. Such people do not deserve to be the Prime Minister, he said.

“Mr. Modi has been going around lying that the Congress will snatch away the mangalsutra of women. It is absolutely false. He should be ashamed of telling such lies. Such liars have no dignity. I urge you not to support such liars,” the Chief Minister said.

“Mr. Modi has concocted a new lie to pit the backward caste communities against Muslims. He has been saying that the Congress will take away the reservation facilities available to OBCs, only to provide it to Muslims. This is not true. Muslims and OBCs have been enjoying reservations in Karnataka. Muslims were included among deserving categories over three decades ago,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah listed some of Mr. Modi’s statements that he said are lies. “This shows to which extent the Prime Minister can lower himself for the sake of power,” he said.

“While the BJP plays with the sentiments of the people, the Congress rules by giving livelihood to the poor and takes up development of the State. We have formulated and implemented programmes to reduce the hardships in people’s lives. We have fulfilled our promises. But has Mr. Modi fulfilled his promises? No. He promised to bring back blackmoney that will be enough to provide ₹15 lakh per person. Was that done? No,” he said.

“He promised to create two crore jobs per year. Was that done? No. When young people ask the BJP leaders about jobs, they were asked to sell Pakodas? Are they not ashamed of giving such arrogant replies? Mr. Modi promised to bring down the dollar against the rupee. Did that happen? No. It is increasing instead,” he said.

“Every time he comes to the State, he tells a new lie. How many more years will you trust such people who deceive the backward caste communities?,’‘ the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress manifesto has been signed by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi. It is for you to choose now, he said.