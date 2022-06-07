Savarkar’s speed of thought challenged certain systems in civil society, says Vikram Sampath

The writer recalls the freedom fighter’s crusade against untouchability

The writer recalls the freedom fighter’s crusade against untouchability

Prabhuddha Bharat organised a special lecture, “Swatantryaveer Savarkar – A life in Sacrifice and Patriotism”, by writer Vikram Sampath as part of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsava at the KLE Centenary Convention Centre in Belagavi recently.

It was attended by booklovers, teachers and students.

Dr. Sampath said that his aim was to bring out the personality of the freedom fighter [Veer Savarkar] through the book.

“Veer Savarkar was a social reformer and a crusader against untouchability. His speed of thought and actions were much ahead of time. They challenged the very existence of certain systems in civil society. He was not just a great revolutionary but also a sensitive poet, passionate nationalist and a zealous patriot,” he said.

Veer Savarkar was a multifaceted genius. To know and understand him was a mammoth task, like scaling Mount Everest, he said.

Veer Savarkar inspired an armed struggle, through this inspirational and interesting work, “1857 – The first war of Indian Independence”, in Marathi and English. This work was banned for publication as it contained explosive and thought-provoking material according to the then British Government in India.

He traced the freedom fighter’s life right from his childhood to the days he spent in Fergusson College in Pune, his deeds in London as a law student and the sedition cases he faced. The inhuman treatment meted out to him when he was a prisoner in the Cellular Jail in the Andamans and his writings on the prison walls, were all graphically described by Dr. Sampath.

Convener Sachin Sabnis, who welcomed the gathering, outlined the roles and the responsibilities of Prabhuddha Bharat.

Chairperson of Maratha Mandal Rajshree N. Halgekar spoke on the life and times of Veer Savarkar. She quoted from his writings and said that the real rich and wealthy person is he who is remembered and respected even after 135 years.

Trustee of Prabhuddha Bharat Chaintanya Kulkarni and Sailaja Hiremath and others spoke, according to a release.