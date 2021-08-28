Satish Chandra Sharma to be acting Chief Justice

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, the senior-most judge of the High Court of Karnataka, will be the acting Chief Justice from the day Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka relinquishes the charge as Chief Justice on his elevation as a judge of the Supreme Court. A notification issued on Friday on order of the President states that Mr. Justice Sharma would perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice from the day Mr. Justice Oka relinquishes the office as Chief Justice.
