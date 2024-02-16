GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sangolli Rayanna award presented to Hassan Nayeem Surkod

February 16, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Kannada and Culture Separtment officials presenting the Sangolli Rayanna award to writer Hassan Nayeem Surkod at his home in Ramdurg in Belagavi district on Thursday.

Kannada and Culture Separtment officials presenting the Sangolli Rayanna award to writer Hassan Nayeem Surkod at his home in Ramdurg in Belagavi district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Senior officials of the Department of Kannada and Culture presented the Sangolli Rayanna award to multilingual writer and translator Hassan Nayeem Surkod at his residence in Ramdurg in Belagavi district on Thursday.

Mr. Surkod had not attended the recent State-level award function in Bengaluru owing to his ill health and advanced age.

Joint director K.H. Bannur and Deputy Director Vidyavati Bhajantri went to the Surkod residence in Kumbargeri in Ramdurg and presented the award to him. The award consists of a plaque and a cash prize of ₹5 lakh. Mr. Surkod thanked the State government.

Mr Surkod has translated several Hindi, Urdu and English works to Kannada. His Kannada translation of Rasidi Ticket won the Central Sahitya Akademi award. He has written extensively on the socialist thinkers and activists like Ram Manohar Lohia, Karpuri Thakur, and Madhu Limaye.

Other officers and writers like S.G. Chikkanaragund, A.B. Vaggar, Pandurang Jatagannavar, M.B. Patil, D.D. Mujawar, Santosh Wali, R.B. Bikkannavar, Tukaram Kardin and members of the Surkod family were present on the occasion.

