March 21, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

It seems that all is not well within the District Kannada Sahitya Parishat as resentment has arisen between parishat president Vijaykumar Tegalatippi and honorary secretary Yeshwantraya Ashtagi.

Mr. Ashtagi, addressing presspersons here on Thursday, said that Mr. Tegalatippi is conspiring to have him removed from the post of honorary secretary by appointing a new secretary, which is against the norms.

He said that Mr. Tegalatippi is trying to remove him from the post of honorary secretary before the completion of his term.

He said that before taking any decision, the parishat president has to bring it to the notice of the State and Central executive committee of the parishat, but Mr. Tegalatippi is exercising powers and making decisions without bringing it to the notice of the State and Central committees or taking the executive body into confidence.

The parishat president is not only violating norms and practices, but is also acting like a dictator, Mr. Ashtagi said.

Expressing concern over the sidelining of honest members of the parishat’s executive body, Mr. Ashtagi said that he will bring it to the notice of the State and Central executive committee of the parishat.

Mr. Tegalatippi has failed to provide details on the expenditure incurred by the parishat for the sammelans organised during his tenure, he added.