GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rumblings in Kannada Sahitya Parishat of Kalaburagi

Parishat president ‘conspiring’ to remove honorary secretary

March 21, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Honorary secretary of District Kannada Sahitya Parishat Yeshwantraya Ashtagi addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Honorary secretary of District Kannada Sahitya Parishat Yeshwantraya Ashtagi addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

It seems that all is not well within the District Kannada Sahitya Parishat as resentment has arisen between parishat president Vijaykumar Tegalatippi and honorary secretary Yeshwantraya Ashtagi.

Mr. Ashtagi, addressing presspersons here on Thursday, said that Mr. Tegalatippi is conspiring to have him removed from the post of honorary secretary by appointing a new secretary, which is against the norms.

He said that Mr. Tegalatippi is trying to remove him from the post of honorary secretary before the completion of his term.

He said that before taking any decision, the parishat president has to bring it to the notice of the State and Central executive committee of the parishat, but Mr. Tegalatippi is exercising powers and making decisions without bringing it to the notice of the State and Central committees or taking the executive body into confidence.

The parishat president is not only violating norms and practices, but is also acting like a dictator, Mr. Ashtagi said.

Expressing concern over the sidelining of honest members of the parishat’s executive body, Mr. Ashtagi said that he will bring it to the notice of the State and Central executive committee of the parishat.

Mr. Tegalatippi has failed to provide details on the expenditure incurred by the parishat for the sammelans organised during his tenure, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.