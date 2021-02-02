Recruits of Police and Prisons depts. told to develop professional qualities

Inspector-General of Police (Northern Range) Raghavendra Suhas has urged recruits of the Police and Prisons departments to develop professional qualities and the ability to handle any kind of situation. He was addressing a gathering of apprentices of the 22nd batch of the Police Training School and the second batch of prison woman warder during the passing-out parade in Dharwad on Monday. Mr. Suhas said that those serving in the department required to be strong physically and emotionally and they should also have the mental ability to handle any sort of situation.

“Each apprentice will be given training that enhances confidence and also training on developing various skills. They should follow what they have learnt during training through their service,” he said.

He said that several graduates and post-graduates were joining the department and joining the service was just the first step.

Those who intend to join other departments or try for higher posts through competitive examinations would be given opportunities to appear for them.

Mr. Suhas thanked the family members of the apprentices for allowing them to join the police and prison services. Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Prisons) of Northern Range M. Somashekhar, Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant and others were present.

Earlier, Mr. Suhas inspected a parade and received a guard of honour from the contingents of apprentices who have successfully completed their training.