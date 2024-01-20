Raped Class 10 student gives birth to baby boy

January 20, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A Class 10 student of a government residential school in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district, a victim of sexual abuse by her cousin, gave birth to baby boy at a hospital in December last year.

According to sources, the victim hails from Aland taluk and is studying in a Morarji Desai Residential school at Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district.

The shocking incident came to light when the girl developed stomach pain on December 16, and was shifted to a hospital in Solapur district in Maharashtra, where she gave birth to a boy.

The hospital authorities informed the Maharashtra police, who brought it to the notice of Nimbarga police in Aland taluk and a case was filed under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

During the counseling by the Child Welfare Committee, the girl revealed that she was impregnated by her cousin Akash. When the victim was back home during summer vacation last year, her cousin forced her into a physical relationship multiple times and threatened to kill her if she revealed it to anyone. The police have arrested Akash.

The parents of the victim left the newborn at the police station. The baby was admitted to the child care home in the city.