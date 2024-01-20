GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Raped Class 10 student gives birth to baby boy

January 20, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A Class 10 student of a government residential school in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district, a victim of sexual abuse by her cousin, gave birth to baby boy at a hospital in December last year.

According to sources, the victim hails from Aland taluk and is studying in a Morarji Desai Residential school at Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district.

The shocking incident came to light when the girl developed stomach pain on December 16, and was shifted to a hospital in Solapur district in Maharashtra, where she gave birth to a boy.

The hospital authorities informed the Maharashtra police, who brought it to the notice of Nimbarga police in Aland taluk and a case was filed under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

During the counseling by the Child Welfare Committee, the girl revealed that she was impregnated by her cousin Akash. When the victim was back home during summer vacation last year, her cousin forced her into a physical relationship multiple times and threatened to kill her if she revealed it to anyone. The police have arrested Akash.

The parents of the victim left the newborn at the police station. The baby was admitted to the child care home in the city.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / parent and child / sexual assault & rape / school / Maharashtra / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.