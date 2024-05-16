GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pyaas Foundation takes up Gajapati village tank for rejuvenation

The village, located 28 km away from Belagavi city, has a population of 2,600 and 500 head of cattle

Published - May 16, 2024 07:37 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Pyaas Foundation has taken up rejuvenation of a tank in Gajapati village of Belagavi taluk with the bhoomi puja being performed there on Thursday.

Located at a distance of 28 km from Belagavi city, the village has a population of 2,600 and 500 head of cattle.

As silt accumulation has reduced the depth of the existing tank, it is unable to hold more water and consequently, dries up during the summer.

Pyaas Foundation is now rejuvenating the tank spread over 6.4 acres by increasing the depth of the lake by 6 ft and fortifying the tank bund.

The foundation plans to complete the work by the first week of June.

CSR partners of Pyaas Foundation in this project through Jinabakul Forge Ltd. Kiran Jinagouda and Balchandra Badan, secretary of Team Pyaas Preeti Kore, Avadhoot Samant, Satish Lad, Rohan, Laxmikant, Abhimanyu and others were present during the bhoomi puja.

The project aims at harvesting the entire rainwater in the region.

