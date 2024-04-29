GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Progressive organiSations demand arrest of H.D. Revanna, Prajwal Revanna

April 29, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Activists from different places protesting and staging a dharna demanding the arrest of H.D. Revanna and Prajwal Revanna in Hassan on Monday.

Activists from different places protesting and staging a dharna demanding the arrest of H.D. Revanna and Prajwal Revanna in Hassan on Monday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

The protesters demanded the State government subject, BJP leader G. Devaraje Gowda, who claimed to have had video clips, collect information about the source of the video documents.

The protesters demanded the State government subject, BJP leader G. Devaraje Gowda, who claimed to have had video clips, collect information about the source of the video documents. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Many activists of Hassan and other districts in Karnataka, representing various progressive organisations took out a protest march in the city on Monday demanding the arrest of JD(S) Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna and his father and former Minister H.D. Revanna, who have been accused of sexually harassing many women.

Under the banner of Hassan Zilla Janapara Chalavaligala Okkoota, a federation of pro-people movements in Hassan, took out the march from Maharaja Park to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where they staged dharna. Along the march, the protesters raised slogans against the accused and demanded that the State Government arrest them immediately and ensure suitable punishment.

The protesters submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Chief Minister, to Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama C.

Prajwal Revanna, allegedly sexually abused women over the years and recorded his act on his mobile phone. “Such a perverted person is unfit to be in a civilized society, forget being elected as a representative,” the protesters said.

The protesters demanded the State government subject, BJP leader G. Devaraje Gowda, who claimed to have had video clips, collect information about the source of the video documents. They urged the government to ensure those who circulated the objectionable videos were also arrested.

Activists from Hassan and other districts took part in the protest. They included pro-women activists K.S. Vimala, Devi, Gowramma, Ahika Vidyasandra, former VC Sabiha Bhumigowda, writer Rupa Hassan, Dharmesh of CPM, H.R. Naveen Kumar of Karnataka, Prantha Raitha Sangha, Pruthvi of DYFI, M.C. Dongre of CPI, and others.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.