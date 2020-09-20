Procurement centres set up for green gram, black gram

MSP for green gram ₹ 7,196, black gram ₹ 6, 000 a quintal

The Kalaburagi administration has set up 64 procurement centres across the district for the purchase of green gram and black gram under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme for 2020-21.

The Minimum Support Price for green gram is ₹ 7,196 a quintal and for black gram ₹ 6,000 a quintal.

The district administration provides for buying four quintals of green gram and six quintals of black gram from each one of the farmers.

Of the total 64 procurement centres, 16 are in Chittapur taluk, 14 in Aland taluk, nine each in Sedam and Chincholi taluks, six in Kalaburagi and three centres each in Afzalpur and Jewargi taluks.