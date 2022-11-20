Probe into blast incident will reveal links, if any, with PFI: CM

November 20, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the police investigation into Saturday’s Mangaluru blast would reveal links with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), if any, even as he said that the blast – prima facie – looked like an act of terror.

Speaking to reporters in Ballari, the Chief Minister said the National Investigation Agency and other agencies had already visited the spot as part of the probe. “The police have taken this case seriously and have started investigation. It looks like a LED-type equipment has been used in the incident. Prima facie, the incident looks like an act of terror.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the government would crack this case, he said: “Since the accused had visited several places, including Coimbatore, he may have links with terror groups. This information has been shared by the police after a preliminary probe. Links if any with PFI will be known after a thorough investigation,” he added.

Trending

Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the patient was being given the best treatment but was not in a position to give a statement. “Preliminary investigation by the Mangaluru police shows that there is a big background to the incident and it is linked to terror. Both Central and State agencies are working together, and more details could emerge in a day or two.”