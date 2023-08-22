HamberMenu
Plans on to hike KMDC loans for MBBS students: Zameer

August 22, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday said plans were afoot to increase loans being given by the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation (KMDC) to MBBS students from the present ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

Speaking after launching the schemes formulated by the KMDC for 2023-24, the Minister pointed out that presently a loan of ₹3 lakh was being given to students who have taken admission for MBBS course under government quota.

Similarly, he said, there was a plan to increase the educational loan being given to those pursuing graduate and postgraduate courses abroad from the present ₹20 lakh to ₹30 lakh. This would help poor students to pursue educational courses, he said.

