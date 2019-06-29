Overworked and underpaid, librarians find the going tough

A protest by gram panchayat librarians in front of the Vidhana Soudha earlier this week, demanding a hike in their honorarium, has highlighted the sorry state of State-run public libraries across Karnataka. Several public libraries have neither been revamped nor have they received new stock of books for months on end. One of the reasons for this is lack of personnel to administer and maintain libraries.

There are 6,798 State-run libraries, including 200 in Bengaluru. This includes 5,766 gram panchayat libraries where librarians are paid an honorarium, instead of a salary, for putting in limited hours of work between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and then from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Most of the public libraries are woefully understaffed. Nearly 44% of the total 1,481 sanctioned library posts are lying vacant. This includes chief librarians, assistant librarians, librarians, and other administrative posts in the Department of Public Libraries. As many as 72% of the total 54 chief librarian posts — which are senior positions — are also vacant. The State Cabinet had decided to transfer these posts to the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

A librarian, who did not want to be named, said, “Many of us are given multiple charges and have to run from one library to another. The libraries are located in different districts. Public libraries have failed to keep pace with digitisation as well owing to staff shortage.”

Satish Kumar S. Hosamani, director, Department of Public Libraries, said a proposal had been sent to the Karnataka Public Service Commission to fill up 39 posts that were approved by the Finance Department. What is making matters worse is that around ₹455 crore, collected as library cess by the BBMP, other municipal bodies, and gram panchayats is due.

The protesting gram panchayat librarians, demanding a hike in honorarium, stated that they were being paid ₹7,000 a month, which was inadequate to make ends meet. The protesters even pointed out that though the government had ordered a hike, it was yet to be implemented. Revanna Kumar, assistant librarian, working on contract basis at Anoor GP in Chintamani taluk, had attempted suicide earlier this week at the Vidhana Soudha.