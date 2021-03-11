One death, 58 new cases in DK, Udupi

One COVID-19 patient died while 25 new cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday. With 18 patients discharged, the number of active cases in the district stood at 218. A fine of ₹37.14 lakh has so far been collected from 36,079 cases of not wearing masks.
In Udupi, 33 new cases were reported and seven patients discharged on Wednesday. The number of active cases stood at 107.
As many as 6,496 persons aged above 60 years and 741 persons aged between 45 and 59 with comorbidities have so far received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Dakshina Kannada, while 6,251 aged above 60 and 541 persons aged above 45 received the jab so far in Udupi on Wednesday.
In all, 33,238 healthcare workers and 5,976 frontline workers have so far received the first dose, while 18,496 healthcare workers have received second dose of the vaccine in Dakshina Kannada. Similarly, 17,338 healthcare workers and 3,839 frontline workers have received first dose and 13,374 health careworkers received the second dose of vaccine in Udupi so far.
