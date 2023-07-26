Officials told to initiate steps for the overall development of Haveri district

July 26, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - HUBBALLI

Pointing out that Haveri district has remained backward in several aspects, including human development, health, income and education, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday directed the officials to initiate the requisite steps for the overall development of the district.

Chairing a review meeting of various departments at the Zilladalita Bhavan in Haveri, the Chief Minister also said that he will come back again to review the progress and wanted the officials to act.

Mr. Siddaramaiah called upon the officials to chalk out a plan for employment generation as the district is mainly dependent on agriculture and animal husbandry. As small farmers are in majority in the district, without a proper action plan for employment generation, things will not improve, he said and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Haveri to prepare an action plan.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to work with responsibility and warned that indifference and irresponsibility on their part will not be tolerated.

Poor quality seeds

Referring to the complaints regarding supply of poor quality seeds in the district, he asked the authorities to take stringent action against those involved. Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the Joint Director and the Deputy Director of Agriculture Department will be held responsible if penal action is not taken against suppliers of poor quality seeds.

Mr. Siddaramaiah sought details of the progress made in various schemes and programmes from the officials of various departments, including Food, Transport, Revenue, HESCOM and the Police.

Taking exception to the absence of Managing Director of DCC Bank and Joint Registrar of the Co-operative Department despite being informed about the meeting, Mr. Siddaramaiah ordered issue of show-cause notice to them.

Referring to reports about lapses in various departments highlighted in various print and electronic media, the Chief Minister sought answers from the officials on the action taken by them so far. He also warned officials who failed to give satisfactory answers and said that lethargy will not be tolerated.

Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani, Textile Minister and district in-charge Shivanand Patil, Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy, Law Minister H.K. Patil, Urban Develpoment Minister Byrati Suresh, all MLAs from the district and senior officials were present.

Before chairing the review meeting, Mr. Siddaramaiahh spoke to farmers for a few minutes.