Offices, residences of officials raided, ₹10 lakh recovered

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Thursday raided the residences and offices of the managing director, and the general manager of Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation and recovered unaccounted cash totalling to ₹10 lakh as well as documents related to various schemes .

Based on a series of complaints from the members of general public about rampant corruption at the office, the ACB registered a suo motu case and carried simultaneous raids at the offices and houses of the managing director, Leelavathi, and the general manager, Nagarajappa.

“Officials seized several documents and upon verification at the preliminary stage found that the duo were involved in corrupt practices and misappropriation of funds allotted by the government for the beneficiaries. Further investigations are on,” said the ACB.