Nirman 2024, techno-cultural festival, in Kalaburagi from tomorrow

Poojya Doddappa Appa College of Engineering, run by Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society, is hosting the event

Published - May 14, 2024 10:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society president Shashil G. Namoshi addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society president Shashil G. Namoshi addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

A two-day techno-cultural festival Nirman-2024, to be organised by Poojya Doddappa Appa (PDA) College of Engineering, run by Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society (HKES), will begin on the main campus of the college here on Thursday.

HKE Society president Shashil G. Namoshi, addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, said that nearly 3,500 students from different engineering colleges in the Hyderabad Karnataka (now Kalyana Karnataka) region will participate in sports and technical events and cultural programmes.

The event will begin with a Marathon titled “Climate Change - Earth will survive climate change but we won’t” on Thursday morning.

Nirman 2024 will be inaugurated by co-founder of Nimble Vision Private Limited, Bengaluru, Chinnayya Math.

Managing Director of Mdini Technologies, Bengaluru, Pradeep Kaur will be the guest of honour.

Techno Vision 2024

Mr. Namoshi said that Techno Vision 2024 is an inter-collegiate project. The event provides a platform for engineering final year students to showcase their technical skills.

The PDA College of Engineering has announced a prize money of ₹1 lakh for the technical session where students can exhibit their skills in Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, cyber security, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, cloud computing, embedded systems, sixth generation mobile communication, signal processing, 3D Printing, advanced material, clean energy, green technology and energy storage.

Mr. Namoshi said that PDA College of Engineering will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bengaluru-based PES University and Bajaj Auto Limited for their corporate social responsibilities programme – BEST (Bajaj Engineering Skills Training).

The programme will offer six months training for graduate trainee engineering students and four months training for diploma students.

The college will also sign an MoU with Karnataka German Technical Training Institute (KGTTI), Government Tool and Training Centre (GTTC), for fine tuning students to practical approach.

