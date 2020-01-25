Karnataka

National Voters’ Day 2020 held

Newly enrolled voters with their ID cards in Mysuru on Saturday. Principal District and Sessions Judge K.Vontigodi, and MCC Commissioner Gurudutt Hegde are seen.   | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Youth asked to compulsorily get voter ID card and exercise their franchise

The National Voters’ Day 2020 was held in the city on Saturday to create awareness on the need to maximise the enrolment of new voters.

The main programme was held at the Town Hall and Principal District and Sessions Judge K. Vontigodi urged the youth to compulsorily enrol to secure their voter ID card and exercise their franchise during the elections.

He said the future of the country was in the hands of the voters and it was imperative for the youth to realise the importance of voting and exercise their rights as they had a role to play in national reconstruction.

Mr. Vontigodi said voting was a right and the youth of the country should realise the importance of elections and take part in it by exercising their franchise and elect suitable candidates as their representatives.

The NVD is being celebrated ever year since 2011 and it also marks the foundation day of the Election Commission of India.

Dedicated to the voters of the country, the NVD entails spreading public awareness and promoting informed participation in the electoral process.

Mr. Vontigodi pointed out that voting percentage in urban areas tends to be lower than in rural areas. This is because the educated voters in urban areas tend to go out on a vacation as the day of election is a holiday. They stay away from the electioneering process while people in rural areas exercise their right to vote.

The judge said the voting percentage in rural areas should be increased to reach cent per cent.

MCC Commissioner Gurudutt Hegde said creating greater awareness among the students and first-time voters was essential and they should be encouraged to take part in the election process without being influenced by caste and money.

Voters’ ID cards were distributed to a few students who had attained 18 years of age on the occasion.

Additional DC B.R. Poornima, ZP CEO K. Jyothi and others were present.

