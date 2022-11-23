Nandini milk, curd prices up by ₹2 a litre from today

November 23, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST

The price of Nandini milk and curd marketed by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) will go up by ₹2 a litre/ kg from Thursday. While a litre of toned milk will now cost ₹39, a kg of curd will cost ₹47.

Despite the hike, the consumer price of Nandini milk will still remain cheaper compared to that in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi where the price ranges from ₹40 a litre in Tamil Nadu to ₹55 a litre in Andhra Pradesh, according to data provided by KMF.

The decision was taken at a KMF meeting here on Wednesday that came after federation directors and officials met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on November 21.

