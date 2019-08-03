Mythological drama Kurukshetra to hit screens in five languages on Aug. 9

The much awaited Kurukshetra, Kannada film based on Mahabharata, with a multilingual ensemble cast led by Darshan will hit screens in five languages (all south Indian languages and Hindi) on August 9. This will be the second Kannada film to have a national release after KGF Chapter 1 in 2018.

While there have been many lavishly mounted period films, such as Padmavat, Bajirao Mastani or the Bahubali franchise in the past few years, a mythological is a rarity. Kurukshetra, in the making for over two years now, seems inspired by the Bahubali franchise.

“People who have seen the film are saying it’s like Bahubali, the scale and making of it,” producer Munirathna said. “To add to the scale, it is in 3D. Seeing a mythological in 3D is a different experience,” he said. The film was shot twice – once in 2D and later in 3D – dragging the shoot for over 230 days, said director Naganna.

Scripted by G.K. Bharavi of hit Telugu period films like Annamayya and Kannada lyricist V. Nagendra Prasad, the film tells the story of the 18-day war from the perspective of the eldest Kaurava, Suyodhana, a role essayed by Mr. Darshan.

“I played the role of Sangolli Rayanna earlier. Playing a mythological role was challenging. My training at Ninasam came to my aide,” Mr. Darshan said. The film also happens to be the last of actor Ambareesh, who plays Bhishma. A surprise casting has been V. Ravichandran as Krishna.

The film also stars Arjun Sarja as Karna, Sonu Sood as Arjuna, Sneha as Draupadi, Danish Akthar Saifi of Jai Hanuman fame as Bhima.

Actor Nikhil K. plays the role of Abhimanyu. He was cast when his father former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and producer Munirathna were on good terms. It has led to awkward moments now as Mr. Munirathna was one of the rebels responsible for toppling the Kumaraswamy-led government in the State.

“We gave the actors a bound script months before we began shooting and did a workshop where they were given an orientation of the body language and dialogue delivery,” said Mr. Naganna.