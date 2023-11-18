HamberMenu
Musical play on Pt. Basavaraj Raguru in Dharwad on Nov. 24

November 18, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the golden jubilee celebrations of renaming of Karnataka “Karnataka Sambhrama-50”, a musical play on the life of legendary vocalist Pandit Basavaraj Rajaguru will be held in Dharwad on November 24.

Swara Samrat Pt. Basavaraj Rajaguru National Memorial Trust has organised the staging of the musical play ‘Naa Rajaguru’ at Srujana Rangamandir on Karnatak College Campus in Dharwad at 5.30 p.m. Along with the musical play there would be table solo rendition also.

In the musical play ‘Naa Rajaguru’ the grandson of Pt. Basavaraj Rajaguru, Vishwaraj Nijaguna Rajaguru will be donning the role of the vocalist while Jayateerth Panchamukhi (on tabla) and Raghava Kammar (on harmonium) would accompany the artistes and co-actors.

On the occasion, renowned tabla exponent from Pune Pt. Ramdas Palsule will be presenting a tabla solo rendition accompanied by Abhishek Sinkar on harmonium, the secretary of the Rajaguru Trust said in a release.

At the event, musicians Pt. Somanath Maraduru, Pt. Ganapathi Bhat Hasanagi, artistes Yashwant Sardeshpande and Govind Mannur will take part as guests and former MLA Chandrakanth Bellad will preside. Bharatidevi Rajaguru will be guest of honour.

Visharaj Rajaguru is a trained theatre artiste from Neenasam and has learned music under the tutelage of Pt. Sripad Hegde. The musical play ‘Naa Rajaguru’ has been set to the stage by theatre director Mahadev Hadapad.

