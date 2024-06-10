Ministers visit Indiganatta near M.M. Hills

Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district K. Venkatesh and Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa on Monday visited Indiganatta village on the foothills of Malai Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district and heard the villagers’ grievances.

The village was in the news last month as it witnessed violence on the day of elections to Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha Constituency. The Election Commission ordered a repoll in the booth where the polling was suspended after stone throwing incidents and damage to EVM, and other poll materials. Several people were arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident also brought to light the problems faced by the local villagers, including tribals, because of lack of facilities like roads. The violence during elections was triggered from a poll boycott call citing lack of facilities.

The village is located near the forest and the villagers had demanded basic facilities like roads, power supply and so on.

Speaking after receiving the grievances, Mr. Venkatesh said a proposal has been prepared for infrastructure development in the villages located on the foothills of M.M. Hills. All measures have been taken to provide the facilities at the earliest, he added.

The proposal for constructing roads, power supply has been prepared along with the estimates. A ₹38 crore proposal is ready to ensure power supply to the villages.

He said the government is committed to provide basic amenities to the villages besides health and education to the residents. Four more buses will run to the villages from M.M. Hills for the benefit of the locals and students.

Dr. Mahadevappa assured that the government would provide all necessary facilities to the people. There is also a provision for establishing a local health centre. All facilities will be provided in phases.

Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag said steps had been taken for the education of the children and also their hostel facilities.

Former MLA R. Narendra brought to the notice of Ministers the problems faced by the villagers.