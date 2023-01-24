Millet Mela in Belagavi from today

January 24, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Belagavi

Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol will inaugurate a Millet Mela on the Government Sardar High School Grounds in Belgavi on Wednesday, at 11 a.m.

The two-day event is being held to create awareness about millets. This is in the light of 2023 being declared as the International Year of Millets.

A Millet Jatha was held in Belagavi on Tuesday, to create awareness about the nutritional value of millets. Farmers, students and civil society members participated.

As many as 80 stalls will be put up at the venue to showcase and sell millets and organic farm inputs and products. Resource persons from universities will clarify doubts in the minds of farmers.

Farmers who have achieved success with millets will interact with youth. Books and pamphlets about millets and organic farming will be available. Farmers can witness a demonstration of the use of drones for farming.

Cultural programmes will be held in the evening.