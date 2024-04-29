MES stages protest against assault on its workers

April 29, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Belagavi

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) activists staged a protest in front of the Shahapur Police Station in Belagavi on Monday seeking the immediate arrest of those who, according to them, attacked MES workers Sachin Kelvekar and his brother Sundar Kelvekar.

They said that the assault was due to political enmity and not for personal reasons.

They said that the police failed to investigate the case or arrest any of the accused, despite a complaint being filed against it.

MES youth wing leader Shubham Shelke said that the police are delaying investigation of the case. He suspected that some workers of a national party beat up the MES workers.

Some national party leaders are utilising young Marathi speaking boys and girls involving them in cheap politics, street fights and ruining their lives, he said. Elders of the community should think about it, he added.

MES leaders Chandrakant Konduskar, Datta Jadhav Sagar Patil, Ankush Kesarkar and others were present.