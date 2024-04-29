GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

MES stages protest against assault on its workers

April 29, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) activists staged a protest in front of the Shahapur Police Station in Belagavi on Monday seeking the immediate arrest of those who, according to them, attacked MES workers Sachin Kelvekar and his brother Sundar Kelvekar.

They said that the assault was due to political enmity and not for personal reasons.

They said that the police failed to investigate the case or arrest any of the accused, despite a complaint being filed against it.

MES youth wing leader Shubham Shelke said that the police are delaying investigation of the case. He suspected that some workers of a national party beat up the MES workers.

Some national party leaders are utilising young Marathi speaking boys and girls involving them in cheap politics, street fights and ruining their lives, he said. Elders of the community should think about it, he added.

MES leaders Chandrakant Konduskar, Datta Jadhav Sagar Patil, Ankush Kesarkar and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.