Maternity ward at MIMS gets drinking water unit

The long wait for pure drinking water for those visiting the Maternity Ward section of the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) finally ended on Wednesday.

The Krishik Lions of the town has set up a purified drinking water plant at the section and it was inaugurated by MIMS Director G.M. Prakash.

Both cold and hot water is available at the plant, said Krishik Lions (317A) district president K.T. Hanumanthu.

Speaking after the inauguration of the plant, he stressed the need of judiciously using the water at the plant as well maintaining cleanliness around it.

There was a demand for such unit as the local shops were exploiting the people by charging exorbitant amount for mineral water.

K.M. Shivakumar, principal of MIMS, labour department head H.C. Savitha and others were present.

