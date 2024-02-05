GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Manipal Hospital inspires hope on World Cancer Day

February 05, 2024 05:58 am | Updated 05:58 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Ashish and Dr. Mallikarjun (left)

Dr. Ashish and Dr. Mallikarjun (left) | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road commemorated World Cancer Day by honouring cancer survivors and highlighting their triumphs. The event titled ‘Voices of Victory: Celebrating the Journeys of Cancer Warriors’ was aimed to boost hope for those battling cancer by showcasing survivors and providing a platform to share their stories of overcoming the deadly disease.

The event witnessed a panel discussion on ‘conquering blood cancer’ showcasing the surviour of chronic leukemia. The discussion touched upon the various types of blood cancers, treatment modalities, and the advancements in cellular therapies. 

Dr. Mallikarjun Kalashetty, Consultant - Haematology, Haemato Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road and Dr. Ashish Dixit, Consultant - Haematology Haemato Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplantation, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road stated that advances in surgical techniques and technology have enabled surgical oncologists to perform minimally invasive surgeries, reducing recovery time and improving patient outcomes.

Dr. Mallikarjun Kalashetty, Consultant - Haematology, Haemato Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation, said, “Not every blood cancer requires intensive chemotherapy. The spectrum of blood cancers encompasses diverse characteristics, and various treatment modalities are available for different conditions. While many cases are treatable, some conditions can be cured, allowing for prolonged control.”

One of the patients said, “At 35 I was diagnosed with an enlarged spleen signaled an unseen leukemia diagnosis. Before starting cancer medication, I experienced side effects such as weight gain and darkened skin. Nevertheless, within two to three months, these side effects disappeared gradually, and the nightly medication routine became a seamlessly positive part of my enhanced life. Today marks my 18th year, and 15 days after completing treatment, I am now free from cancer.”

