Mango mela is back in Mysuru

Mango lovers can cheer as the Department of Horticulture sponsored mango mela that offers naturally-ripened fruits is happening in Mysuru from May 24 to 26.

The annual mango mela will be held at Kuppanna Park where growers will be selling their produce directly to the consumers. It’s a kind of a platform of bringing growers and consumers together with the department playing the role of a catalyst, coordinating with the growers and their associations from the mango growing areas for offering the best and quality varieties to the people.

Stalls will be set up at the venue where farmers can sell their produce. What is special about the mango mela organised by the department is the variety it offers. Some of the rare mangoes can be found and unique varieties will also be put on display for spreading awareness about the varieties.

More than 15 varieties are expected to be available at the mela which will attract growers from Mysuru, Ramanagara, Channapatna, and other areas.

The department has invited farmers to put up stalls and sell their produce at the mela. The applications are available at the office of the deputy director of horticulture here. The applications have to be submitted on or before May 18.

Farmers from any region can apply and participate in the mela.

All these years, the mango mela has been attracting overwhelming response since the consumers are assured of getting naturally ripened mangoes as the department allows sale of only such mangoes by the growers. The mela makes brisk business and sometimes growers are unable to meet the demand since consumers from nearby places also visit the mela to buy their favourite fruit.

This year, the production has come down by a half in the State because of heat wave conditions and lack of moisture in the soil. The long dry spell affected the crop and the season has turned off year for the fruit though in the beginning it was an on-year considering the flowering.

Because of the poor output, the prices have also gone up. Badam variety is sold in Mysuru at ₹140 to ₹160 a kilo while Raspuri is sold at ₹100 to ₹120 a kilo. Mallika, malgoa, saindoora are among the varieties available in the markets.

In the last one week, the arrival of fruits to the city markets has increased. The department has also planned to sell mango saplings to interested visitors at the mela.