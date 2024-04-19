These Mangalureans are covering great distances for great company and better health

April 19, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - MANGALURU

A few minutes before the sun rose on the day of Bisu Parba, the festival in Tulunadu to mark the first day of Souramana Ugadi, on April 14, around 50 runners assembled behind Bharat Mall in Mangaluru. After about 10 minutes of warm-up, the runners started their regular 5K and 10K “Sunday run” at 5.50 a.m.

They ran the initial 2.5 k.m. together, which covered a major part of the route that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took later in the day as part of his roadshow in the run-up to the second phase of polling to Lok Sabha elections on April 26. The 5k runners took a u-turn at the Babasaheb Ambedkar (Jyothi) Circle to return to the start point. The 10k runners continued to cover Bendoorwell, St. Agnes College, Nantoor, KPT, Kuntikana and reach the start point by 7.15 a.m.

A week ago, nearly 60 runners turned up for the “Sunday run” at the pristine Chitrapura beach at 6 a.m.. With the waves gently lapping at the shore, most of the runners ran barefoot for their 5 km run on the beach. Following the run, they did a cool down and stretching routine led by veteran runner Mehwish Hussain, which was followed by “animal flow” workout by runner and fitness trainer Nayana Shetty.

These “Sunday runs” are among the activities conducted by Mangaluru Runners Club (MRC), a diverse community of runners brought together by their shared passion for running and commitment to living a healthy and active lifestyle.

Starting small

Abhilash Dominic, a software professional and old member of MRC, said the club started as an informal group of about six passionate runners. “All our focus was on participating in marathons held across the country. We participated in several runs across the country and we continue to do so,” he said. As members started to increase, weekend runs started, which was followed with monthly “Run clinics” focused on strengthening routine and other aspects of long distance running.

It was in 2022 that MRC was registered and the first Mangalore Marathon was held. The second edition of Mangalore Marathon was in November last year. Mr. Dominic was the race director for the first two editions and is the director again for the third edition scheduled on November 10. “The club members take active part in holding and participating in the runs and also other fitness activities of the district administration, police and educational institutions,” said another passionate runner Amitha D’Souza, the President of MRC.

A diverse group

It’s drive to maintain physical fitness that has made people from diverse professions, including doctors, engineers, investment bankers, businessmen, teacher and government officials, to start running in the city.

Ms. D’Souza, an investment banker, said she started running with an intention of losing weight after childbirth. “I joined this passionate group of runners and since then it has been a fascinating running journey,” she said. Plastic surgeon Maya Natarajan picked up running during Covid in 2020. “I make it a point to maintain my own pace and complete the run,” said Dr. Natarajan, who is a regular participant in “Sunday runs.”

Teacher Anjana Kamat said she started running four years ago along her husband Amar, a businessman. “Running was one activity by which we could spend time together. Regardless of the time taken for work and socialising on Saturday, we make it a point to be at the start point of the Sunday runs by 5.30 a.m. Sunday runs helps in meet people from diverse professions,” she said.

Across the country

Finance firm employee Shiva Kumar and Marketing professional Ms. Hussain are among the runners from the city who have been regular in marathons held across the country. “It’s just the craze for running that made me take up this activity in October, 2018. I won my first medal in 10K run in November 2018 and since then I have been participating in different runs,” said Mr. Kumar. Recently he and fellow MRC member Aparna Nayak, an ophthalmologist, took part in the “Ootyultra”, a run with steep up/down gradients through the streets and wooded forest area of Ooty. Mr. Kumar, who has participated in the challenging Ladak Marathon, is aiming to take part in enduring Boston Marathon.

Ms. Hussain, a strength and conditioning instructor, has participated in Mumbai Marathon, Bangalore Marathon, Manipal Marathon, Hyderabad Marathon, Dandeli Ultra (75-kms), Coorg Ultra (50-kms) and Chickmanguluru Run, and had podium finishes. It is this performance that has been taken into consideration for her to act as “pacer” in three recent marathons, including the TCS Mumbai Marathon.

Among the other passionate runners of the city are Chandrashekar Shetty, an official from the engineering division of All India Radio Mangaluru, and Ritesh Shetty, an official in a private bank. Mr. Chandrashekar and Mr. Ritesh are captains of Fitistan – a community driven initiative to inspire, educate and facilitate a physically and mentally fitter lifestyle for countrymen.

Royster D’Souza, Vasudev Kamath and Vishwanath Kotian are among the few runners in the city who run barefoot. For dermatologist Vijetha Rai and radiologist Santosh Rai, running is the physical activity in addition to regular swimming.

A continuing passion

Officials like Praveen Badiger from Mangaluru District Prison ran for several weeks in Mangaluru. Following his recent transfer to Dharward Central Prison, Mr. Badiger has continued his running by associating with the running community in Dharwad. Similarly, Inspector General of Police Sandeep Patil, who was the Mangaluru Police Commissioner, and Haveri Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Akshay Sridhar, the former Mangaluru City Corporation, have continued running following their transfer from Mangaluru. Managing Director of Government Tool Room and Training Centre, Y.K. Dinesh Kumar, the former Deputy Conservator of Forests of Dakshina Kannada, is a regular participant in the marathons held in Mangaluru.

Lalit, an official from the Mangaluru International Airport, has been taking part in the running events in the city for the last eight years. Fitness enthusiast and surgeon H.M. Shamanth and former middle distance runner Nigel Monterio have recently started taking part in running events of MRC.

Good number of runners from the city and other parts of the country are likely to take part in the third edition of Mangalore Marathon on November 10.