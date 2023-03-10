Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh announces support for BJP

March 10, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - MYSURU

Putting an end to speculation over her political future, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh announced her support to the BJP and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her announcement comes while Karnataka is awaiting the dates for Assembly elections in the State.

“From today onwards, I will be supporting the BJP and Mr Modi’s leadership. I am supporting the BJP as I am convinced that the party will support me in developing Mandya. I have no other demand for supporting the party other than the development of Mandya,” the independent MP told a crowded media conference at her residence in Mandya on March 10.

“I have taken the decision to support the BJP after consulting my husband’s supporters, the people of Mandya and my well-wishers. Some people may feel bad and criticise me for this decision, but I am fine with it since it involves my vision of taking Mandya forward,” she stated.

The MP clarified that she is not joining the BJP. “I could have joined any party within six months after my election. It’s been four years since I was elected as an independent MP, and there are some legal issues to join any party,” she replied.

Ms Sumalatha said Mr Modi has concern for Mandya and hence he was inaugurating the expressway in Mandya on March 12. “He could have inaugurated it either in Bengaluru or Mysuru, but he chose to do it in Mandya. It shows his concern for the people of Mandya. His decision shows the importance of Mandya. (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah too had come to Mandya,” the MP said.

Ms Sumalatha, without taking the name of the party or its leaders, hit out at the people who tried to stop her from discharging her duties honestly as an MP.

Of the seven Assembly segments in Mandya parliamentary constituency, six are represented by the JD(S) and its MLAs.

She stated that her son Abhishek Ambareesh will not be entering politics until she is in politics. “I am not in favour of dynastic politics. I had got offers from two mainstream parties who offered a ticket to my son to either contest from Maddur or Srirangapatna, but my son politely rejected them. He won’t be contesting elections, and will continue to pursue a career in films,” Ms Sumalatha said.