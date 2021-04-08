Madgaon-Mangaluru DEMU to run as express special from April 12

The Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., (KRCL) has reintroduced the Madgaon-Mangaluru Central-Madgaon DEMU Passenger as a fully reserved express special train from April 12.

Train No. 07107 Madgaon - Mangaluru Central Reserved Express Special leaves Madgaon at 5.10 a.m. six days a week (except Sundays) from April 12 to June 9 to reach Mangaluru at 12.15 pm.

Train No. 07108 Mangaluru Central - Madgaon Reserved Express Special leaves Mangaluru Central at 2.45 p.m. six days a week (except Sundays) to from April 12 to June 9 to reach Madgaon at 10.10 p.m.

Monsoon timings

From June 10 to June 30, the Madgaon-Mangaluru service leaves Madgaon at 5.10 a.m. and reaches Mangaluru at 12.30 p.m. In the return trip, the train leaves Mangaluru at 2.45 p.m. to reach Madgaon at 10.10 p.m.

It has commercial halts at Canacona, Asnoti, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Honnavar, Manki, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Senapura, Kundapura, Barkur, Udupi, Mulki, Surathkal and Mangaluru Junction and has eight second class sitting coaches.

All norms of State and CentralgGovernments regarding COVID-19 including social distancing, sanitisation etc should be followed in trains and at the railway stations.

Festival special

The South Western Railway would run a festival special train between Yeshwantpur and Karwar to clear the extra rush on the request by the State government.

Train No. 06513 Yeshwantpur - Karwar Special Express (fully reserved) leavesYeshwantpur at 11.45 p.m. on Friday to reach Karwar at 3.40 p.m. the next day. In the return trip, Train No. 06514 Karwar-Yeshwantpur Special Express leaves Karwar at 4.10 p.m. on April 10 to reach Yeshwantpur at 11.15 a.m. the next day.

It has halts at Kunigal, B.G. Nagar, Shravanabelagola, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabakaputtur, Bantwal, Mangaluru Jn., Surathkal, Mulki, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Bhatkal, Murdeshwar, Honnavar, Kumta, Gokarna Road and Ankola stations.

The train would have one 2-Tier and one 3-Tier AC, seven sleeper, three second class sitting and two generator car coaches, all LHB.