Lok adalats on February 8 in Dharwad

The next round of lok adalats will be held in the district on February 8.

A release by the Dharwad District Legal Services’ Authority member secretary and civil judge, Chinnannavar R.S., said that it will be held at the district court in Dharwad and other subordinate courts in the taluks.

The adalats aim to resolve cases, which are pending before the courts, through medication.

The release stated that over 20,000 civil and criminal cases each are pending in different courts in the district.

Various courts have already identified 8,500 cases for disposal at the adalats. To facilitate the adalats, 34 Benches, including 18 in Hubballi, 13 in Dharwad, two in Kundagol, and one each at Navalgund and Kalghatagi, will be set up.

One judge and mediating lawyer will participate in these Benches.

The release added that nearly 2,095 cases have been disposed of at the previous adalats.

There is no provision to appeal the cases disposed of at the adalats, and it helps to save time and money of the litigants besides minimise the burden on the regular courts, the release added.