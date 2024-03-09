GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to bomb Sri Ram Temple in Nippani found

Tension as news spreads; police beef up security

March 09, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have beefed up security around the century-old Sri Ram Temple at Nippani in Belagavi district after the temple management found two letters with a threat to bomb the temple. The issue came to light on Saturday with a section of the media reporting the same. The letters were actually found last month.

Superintendent of Police of Dharwad Gopal Byakod, who has the additional responsibility of Belagavi district, told The Hindu that investigation was on. He said the locals were aware of the issue and the investigation. “There was nothing to panic,” he said.

The temple management had received the first letter on Februay 7 and the second on February 28 and following a complaint, the Nippani Station Police registered a case on March 7.

According to the president of the temple committee Anand Solapurkar, the first letter was found by the priest Suresh Deshpande on February 7 at 1.30 p.m., in the temple’s sanctum santorum and the second was found at the Hanuman Temple located opposite the temple on February 8 at 6.30 a.m.

Presently restoration of the Hanuman temple is under way and the rituals are scheduled to take place on March 19 and 20.

In the wake of the letters, the 13 CCTV cameras have been installed in the town to keep vigil and the police have appealed to the public.

