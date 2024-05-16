GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Law and order has collapsed in Kalaburagi, says BJP MLC Ravikumar

Referring to the recent wave of murders, he says that law and order has collapsed not just in Kalaburagi but also in the entire State

Published - May 16, 2024 07:29 pm IST - Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau
A public meeting organised as part of the BJP’s campaign for the Legislative Council polls being inaugurated at Veerashaiva Kalyana Mantap in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

A public meeting organised as part of the BJP’s campaign for the Legislative Council polls being inaugurated at Veerashaiva Kalyana Mantap in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Training his guns at Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and district in-charge Priyank Kharge, BJP leader and Member of Legislative Council N. Ravikumar has said that law and order has collapsed in Kalaburagi.

“Kalaburagi was a peaceful place. Peace has been disturbed after the Congress came to power in the State. A businessman is tortured and his genital organ is given electric shock. It shows the level to which law and order has collapsed. Not just in Kalaburagi, law and order has collapsed in the entire State. Neha Hiremath was murdered on her college campus. Before the terrible incident faded away from public memory, another similar murder is reported in the same city. Such incidents can take place when people have no fear of the law,” Mr. Ravikumar said.

He was addressing a public meeting in Kalaburagi on Thursday. The meeting was organized as part of the BJP’s campaign for the Legislative Council polls.

Pointing to the hike in salaries of teachers, Mr. Ravikumar said that the previous BJP government headed by the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had increased the salaries of teachers by 17% well before the report of the Seventh Pay Commission was out.

“Now, the Congress government has stopped all development initiatives to fund its guarantee schemes. It doesn’t have enough money to pay the salaries of the government employees,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate for North East Graduates Constituency of Legislative Council Amarnath Patil appealed to the people to vote for him so that he can serve the people in a better way.

“I am a common activist of the BJP and my party has given me another chance. When I was elected from the Graduates Constituency the last time, I worked hard to address the issues concerning graduates and teachers. I appeal to you to give me another chance,” he said.

Party leaders Chandu Patil, Sunil Vallyapure, Doddanagouda Patil, Somanath Patil, Amin Reddy, Avinash Jadhav, Eshwar Singh Thakur and others were present.

