KSRTC receives e-bus prototype, to start trial run between Benglauru and Mysuru

December 31, 2022 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation received a prototype of an electric bus under FAME-2 scheme on December 31, Saturday.

It was received by B. Sriramulu, Minister for Transport and Tribal Welfare, and officials of KSRTC. The service is to be operated on the Bengaluru-Mysuru route for a trial run, said officials.

KSRTC will induct 50 electric buses by the end of February 2023, and deploy them on various routes, including from Bengaluru to Mysuru, Madikeri, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru.

“The KSRTC has chosen its electric bus name as ‘EV - Power Plus’ with a tagline ‘e-Xperience e-levated’ from the numerous entries it received from the public in the contest it organised,” a statement by KSRTC stated. “After the success of the KSRTC intercity (Prototype) Electric Bus introduced today, all the remaining electric buses would be put into operation in the various routes.”

Under FAME-2, the KSRTC will operate buses through a private operator on gross cost contract basis under which the private operator will operate the buses for 10 years. KSRTC will pay ₹55 per kilometre as operational cost to the private operator.

The corporation has set up electric vehicle charging centres for the buses in Bengaluru and Mysuru.