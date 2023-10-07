KSRTC launches new fleet: Karnataka CM unveils 40 ‘Pallakki’ sleeper buses and 100 ‘Sarige’ variants

October 07, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on October 7 inaugurated 40 non-air-conditioned sleeper buses named ‘Pallakki’ and 100 new ‘Sarige’ variant buses at Vidhana Soudha.

The addition of buses also comprises eight prototype air conditioned vehicles. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, “In a bid to enhance public transportation and improve passenger services, KSRTC will introduce 798 new buses this year. As a first step in this direction, 40 non AC sleeper buses branded as ‘Pallakki’ and 100 Karnataka Sarige buses are being launched.”

KSRTC launched its non air-conditioned sleeper buses in 2011, which remained unbranded until recently. The newly introduced non-air-conditioned sleeper buses are now branded as ‘Pallakki,’ with the tagline ‘Happiness is travelling.’

“The newly introduced Pallakki buses will operate on routes spanning various destinations across the State, originating from Bengaluru and other regions. These buses will serve destinations located more than 500 km away from the capital city, facilitating overnight journeys. Featuring ergonomically designed interiors, each bus offers 30 sleeper berths to ensure passengers a comfortable travel experience,” KSRTC Managing Director V. Anbu Kumar told The Hindu.

Features of new buses

The Pallakki bus, which is 11.3 meters long, is equipped with several features, such as mobile and laptop charging ports, a mobile holder, warm white LED reading lights, a public address system, audio speakers, a shoe rack beneath the lower berth, pillows for passengers, and a rear-view camera to aid the driver.

The Sarige buses measure 10.5 meters in length and are furnished with ergonomically designed seating for 50 passengers, plus one. These buses are equipped with a front dash camera and a rear-view camera, providing assistance to the driver. Additionally, the bus is equipped with essential features such as a fire detection and alarm system, vehicle location and tracking capabilities, and electronic vehicle stability control.

Currently, KSRTC runs 8,187 buses, covering an average distance of 26.89 lakh kilometers daily and accommodating 32.28 passengers per day.

Accident insurance relief scheme

Meanwhile, KSRTC has also introduced a unique accident insurance relief scheme to provide financial stability to dependents of the employees who lost their life during duty or off duty accidents. Employees who become disabled in accidents will be provided insurance relief according to KSRTC.

“KSRTC has implemented ₹ 50 lakh accident relife insurance scheme with United India Insurance and ₹ 50 lakh insurance scheme with SBI under corporate salary package,” KSRTC stated in a release.

On Saturday, Mr Reddy distributed ₹1 crore accident relief amount to four dependents of each deceased employees of the corporation.