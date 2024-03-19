GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KRRS urges Congress to support Sarvodaya Karnataka candidate in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency

March 19, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has urged the Congress leaders to support the Sarvodaya Karnataka candidate in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency.

KRRS leaders Hosur Kumar and Hoskote Basavaraj told reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday that KRRS was considering a proposal to field its leader Badagalapura Nagendra as the Sarvodaya Karnataka candidate from Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency in the coming elections.

Seeking to draw the attention of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to the role played by Dalit, farmers, and social activists to rout “communal” BJP in the Assembly elections held in the State last year, the KRRS leaders said INDIA bloc should spare Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency to Sarvodaya Karnataka in the Lok Sabha elections.

By supporting social activists like Badagalapura Nagendra, the Congress will be paving the way for a new trend in politics. Mr. Nagendra, who has been associated with pro-people activism since his student days, was an advocate who possesses a secular outlook, and enjoys the support of people of all sections of society, Mr. Kumar said.

Mr. Basavaraj recalled the Congress’s support to Sarvodaya Karnataka candidate Darshan Puttannaiah in Melukote Assembly constituency in Mandya during the recent Assembly elections in which Mr. Puttannaiah emerged victorious.

Expressing confidence of Mr. Nagendra’s victory in the Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency if the Congress extends its support, the KRRS leaders said such a gesture will benefit the Congress in other constituencies also.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, a native of Mysuru who has also grown politically through activism, as well as Ministers H.C. Mahadevappa and K. Venkatesh, besides Congress leaders of Mysuru and Kodagu district should pay attention to the proposal, the KRRS leaders said.

