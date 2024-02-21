Kendriya Vidyalaya building inaugurated in Chikkamagaluru

February 21, 2024 05:15 am | Updated 05:15 am IST - Shivamogga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the building of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday. The school has come up with 10 acres of land at a cost of ₹27 crore.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, speaking on the occasion, said the school building in Chikkamagaluru had been a long-pending demand. “Now the school has a well-built structure. It will benefit students,” he said.

The Union Minister said the Union government had sanctioned ₹400 crore for the construction of a highway connecting Chikkamagaluru-Mudigere. Soon, the work on railway connectivity between Belur and Chikkamagaluru will begin, she said.

The Prime Minister inaugurated 220 works spread across the country virtually on the day. Mudigere MLA Nayana Motamma, Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj, SP Vikram Amathe, Zilla Panchayat CEO B. Gopalakrishna and others were present at the programme.