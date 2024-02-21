GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kendriya Vidyalaya building inaugurated in Chikkamagaluru

February 21, 2024 05:15 am | Updated 05:15 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Kendriya Vidyalaya building in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Kendriya Vidyalaya building in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the building of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday. The school has come up with 10 acres of land at a cost of ₹27 crore.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, speaking on the occasion, said the school building in Chikkamagaluru had been a long-pending demand. “Now the school has a well-built structure. It will benefit students,” he said.

The Union Minister said the Union government had sanctioned ₹400 crore for the construction of a highway connecting Chikkamagaluru-Mudigere. Soon, the work on railway connectivity between Belur and Chikkamagaluru will begin, she said.

The Prime Minister inaugurated 220 works spread across the country virtually on the day. Mudigere MLA Nayana Motamma, Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj, SP Vikram Amathe, Zilla Panchayat CEO B. Gopalakrishna and others were present at the programme.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.