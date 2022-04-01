Karnataka’s mid-day meal scheme to bear the name of Siddaganga mutt seer

The Hindu Bureau April 01, 2022 12:58 IST

Late Shivakumara Swamiji started the concept of mid-day meal for poor children in institutions run by the Siddaganga mutt of Tumakuru

A file photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Minister for Primary Education B.C. Nagesh serving food at Siddaganga mutt on the occasion of the death anniversary of Shivakumara Swamiji on January 21, 2022.

The mid-day meal scheme of the Karnataka Government for school children will bear the name of late Shivakumara Swamiji who started the concept of mid-day meal for poor children in institutions run by the Siddaganga mutt of Tumakuru. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the decision at the jayanthyothsava programme of Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga mutt in Tumakuru on April 1 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. His announcement came in response to BJP State vice-president B. Y. Vijayendra’s public appeal to the government to rename the mid-day scheme (now called Akshara Dasoha) after the seer as a tribute to the work taken up by him to provide free food to poor children for over 80 years.



