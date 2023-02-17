Karnataka Budget 2023 live updates | CM Bommai presents revenue surplus Budget

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s Budget for 2023-34 will focus on “farmers, working class, poor, and women”, setting a political tone ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka

February 17, 2023 10:08 am | Updated 11:05 am IST

With Karnataka staring at Assembly elections in less than 100 days, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is all set to present the State Budget today with an eye on wooing as many sections as possible.

Sources in the government have said the Budget speech will likely be more of a poll pitch for the ruling BJP and an exercise in “articulating the legacy” of Mr. Bommai. CM Bommai had earlier described the upcoming Budget as a “Budget for the voiceless”, with a focus on “farmers, working class, poor, and women”, setting its political tone.

Also read: Resurgent economy set to help Bommai present please-all Budget in poll year; size likely to cross ₹3 lakh crore

With the State economy out of the pandemic shadow, the Budget outlay will likely cross the ₹3 lakh crore benchmark for the first time and Mr. Bommai will likely present a revenue surplus Budget after two years of revenue deficit Budgets, top sources in the government had revealed last week

Meanwhile, in a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ahead of the State Budget, the Federation of Karnataka State Farmers’ Associations had urged the government to provide an insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh for all farmers in Karnataka on the lines of the life insurance policy extended to farmers in Telangana. This would help the families of farmers dying unexpectedly due to an accident or by suicide receive the compensation amount, they had argued.

Here are the latest updates: