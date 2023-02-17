Karnataka Budget 2023 live updates | CM Bommai presents revenue surplus Budget

- Honorarium of Anganwadi workers, cooks, ASHAs and librarians to be increased by Rs. 1,000
- CM announced ‘CM Vidya Shakti Scheme’, under which free education will be provided to students purusing higher education in Government PU and degree colleges. Scheme to benefit 8 lakh students
- February 17, 2023 11:05Sector 2: Welfare and Inclusive Growth
- February 17, 2023 10:44Sector 1: Agriculture and Allied Activities
- Over 30 lakh farmers in the state received agriculture loan to the tune of Rs. 25,000
CM announces Rs. 10,000 crore for the development of Bengaluru ahead of Assembly elections and BBMP election.
Key promises to farmers
- Interest-free loans for farmers will increase from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh
- Bhoo Siri, a scheme for farmers, set to benefit 50 lakh farmers
- Jeevan Jyothi Insurance scheme for farmers and families worth ₹150 crore
- ₹50 crore for the scheme to procure 100 harvesters to farmers
- ₹10 lakh investment per Farmer Produce Organisations
- 1,000 small tanks to be developed
- Jala Nidhi, a scheme to improve groundwater, will be taken up under MNREGA
- February 17, 2023 10:33State has seen recovery post Covid: CM Bommai
Karnataka economy has seen revival after slump during COVID years. Revenue generation has seen an upward swing, with 20% increase in revenue from various sources, says Mr. Bommai. “I am proud to say that I am able to present a revenue surplus budget,” CM announces
- February 17, 2023 10:23CM begins Budget speech
Opposition Congress, led by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, create a ruckus as Bommai begins Karnataka Budget 2023-24 presentation on “unmet promises” of the last Budget. All Congress leaders place a flower on their ear as a symbolic protest against the budget.
- February 17, 2023 10:12CM Bommai arrives at Vidhana SoudhaAfter visiting Srikanteshwara Temple in RT Nagar and Maruthi temple in Balabrooie in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrives at Vidhana Soudha ahead of Budget 2023 presentation today. This Budget marks the last Budget of Mr. Bommai led BJP government of this term.
