Karnataka Budget 2023 live updates | CM Bommai presents revenue surplus Budget

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s Budget for 2023-34 will focus on “farmers, working class, poor, and women”, setting a political tone ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka

February 17, 2023 10:08 am | Updated 11:05 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai holds the 2023 Karnataka Budget file

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai holds the 2023 Karnataka Budget file | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

With Karnataka staring at Assembly elections in less than 100 days, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is all set to present the State Budget today with an eye on wooing as many sections as possible.

Sources in the government have said the Budget speech will likely be more of a poll pitch for the ruling BJP and an exercise in “articulating the legacy” of Mr. Bommai. CM Bommai had earlier described the upcoming Budget as a “Budget for the voiceless”, with a focus on “farmers, working class, poor, and women”, setting its political tone.

Also read: Resurgent economy set to help Bommai present please-all Budget in poll year; size likely to cross ₹3 lakh crore

With the State economy out of the pandemic shadow, the Budget outlay will likely cross the ₹3 lakh crore benchmark for the first time and Mr. Bommai will likely present a revenue surplus Budget after two years of revenue deficit Budgets, top sources in the government had revealed last week

Meanwhile, in a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ahead of the State Budget, the Federation of Karnataka State Farmers’ Associations had urged the government to provide an insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh for all farmers in Karnataka on the lines of the life insurance policy extended to farmers in Telangana. This would help the families of farmers dying unexpectedly due to an accident or by suicide receive the compensation amount, they had argued.

Here are the latest updates:

  • February 17, 2023 11:05
    Sector 2: Welfare and Inclusive Growth
    • Honorarium of Anganwadi workers, cooks, ASHAs and librarians to be increased by Rs. 1,000
    • CM announced ‘CM Vidya Shakti Scheme’, under which free education will be provided to students purusing higher education in Government PU and degree colleges. Scheme to benefit 8 lakh students
  • February 17, 2023 10:44
    Sector 1: Agriculture and Allied Activities

    • Over 30 lakh farmers in the state received agriculture loan to the tune of Rs. 25,000

    • CM announces Rs. 10,000 crore for the development of Bengaluru ahead of Assembly elections and BBMP election.

    • Key promises to farmers

    1. Interest-free loans for farmers will increase from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh
    2. Bhoo Siri, a scheme for farmers, set to benefit 50 lakh farmers
    3. Jeevan Jyothi Insurance scheme for farmers and families worth ₹150 crore
    4. ₹50 crore for the scheme to procure 100 harvesters to farmers
    5. ₹10 lakh investment per Farmer Produce Organisations
    6. 1,000 small tanks to be developed
    7. Jala Nidhi, a scheme to improve groundwater, will be taken up under MNREGA
  • February 17, 2023 10:33
    State has seen recovery post Covid: CM Bommai

    Karnataka economy has seen revival after slump during COVID years. Revenue generation has seen an upward swing, with 20% increase in revenue from various sources, says Mr. Bommai. “I am proud to say that I am able to present a revenue surplus budget,” CM announces

  • February 17, 2023 10:23
    CM begins Budget speech

    Opposition Congress, led by Le

    ader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, create a ruckus as Bommai begins Karnataka Budget 2023-24 presentation on “unmet promises” of the last Budget. All Congress leaders place a flower on their ear as a symbolic protest against the budget.

  • February 17, 2023 10:12
    CM Bommai arrives at Vidhana Soudha

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at a temple before the 2023 State Budget session

    After visiting Srikanteshwara Temple in RT Nagar and Maruthi temple in Balabrooie in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrives at Vidhana Soudha ahead of Budget 2023 presentation today. This Budget marks the last Budget of Mr. Bommai led BJP government of this term.

