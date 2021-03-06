Kannada poet Lakshminarayana Bhatta passes away

Well-known Kannada poet, critic and translator N.S. Lakshminarayana Bhatta passed away in Bengaluru early on march 6 morning.
The poet, many of whose bhavageetes (lyrical poems) were set to tune and popularised through cassettes in the 80s, was ailing for sometime. He is survived by his wife and two children.
Born in 1936 in Shivamogga district, he was a prolific writer, publishing several collections of poems besides critical works and translations. He taught Kannada literature in Bengaluru university until he retired. Some of his best known songs are Thaye ninna madilali, Marege ninthu kayuthiruva karulu yaavudu, Baare nanna Deepika among others.
Dr. Bhatta translated 50 sonnets of William Shakespeare, poetry and works of T.S. Elliot and Yeats into Kannada. He also translated several plays.
He compiled and edited the works of the saint-poet Shishunala Sharif, which took his popularity to beyond North Karnataka.
He won several awards including Karnataka Sahitya Akademi award, Masti Prashasti and Kannada Rajyotsava Award.
