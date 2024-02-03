GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kalaburagi airport gets state of the art ILS facility

February 03, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Category-I Instrument Landing System (ILS) commissioned at Kalaburagi airport.

Category-I Instrument Landing System (ILS) commissioned at Kalaburagi airport. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Airport Authority of India has successfully Commissioned Facility Performance Category-I Instrument Landing System (ILS) for Kalaburagi Airport, the authority said on Saturday.

With this, Kalaburagi airport took a significant step towards enhancing air navigation services and aircraft landing safety. This state of the art technology marks a major improvement for the airport, minimizing reliance on visibility limitations during sunrise and sunset.

Airport director Chilaka Mahesh said that the commissioning of the new ILS system is a major milestone for Kalaburagi airport. This investment will significantly improve air navigation services, attract more airlines and flights, and ultimately benefit passengers by providing a safer and more reliable travel experience, he added.

The ILS provides pilots with precise lateral and vertical guidance during approach and landing, even in low-visibility conditions. This significantly improves operational efficiency and ensures the safety of passengers and crew, Dr. Mahesh added.

He said that the Category-I ILS enables safe landings in visibility as low as 550 meters and a cloud base of 60 meters. It also minimises the impact of sunrise, sunset, and other low-visibility conditions. It provides accurate guidance for pilots, enhancing safety and efficiency.

The ILS system passed all the critical tests and it is usable for commercial operations said Devender Nath, Flight Inspector, Flight Inspection Unit-Delhi.

